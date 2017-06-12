Paytm names vice-president Amit Sinha as COO of Paytm Mall

Last year, Paytm demerged its e-commerce business into a separate unit—Paytm Mall, under the legal entity Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Amit Sinha, a vice-president overlooking business and human resources at One97 Communications Ltd, the company behind the Paytm app, has been appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) of its e-commerce business Paytm Mall, a company statement said on Monday.

Sinha has been associated with Paytm since December 2007 and has served in several key business roles. At Paytm Mall, he will be responsible for overall operations, hiring, category management and logistics.

“At Paytm Mall, we are addressing a unique opportunity of giving small businesses and retailers access to mobile internet technology to address India’s large mobile consumer base. Amit’s experience in building various businesses since their inception makes him our best choice to lead our commerce business,” Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

Last year, Paytm de-merged its three-year old e-commerce business into a separate unit—Paytm Mall, under the legal entity Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd. The company launched a dedicated online portal and mobile app for Paytm Mall on 27 February.