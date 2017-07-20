Hindustan Zinc Q1 profit rises 81% to Rs1,876 crore
Hindustan Zinc’s net profit rose to Rs1,876 crore in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs1,037 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India’s biggest zinc miner, posted an 81% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.
Net profit rose to Rs1,876 crore($291.16 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs1,037 crore a year earlier, the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd, said.
Total income rose 61.2% to 5,543 crore, while income from zinc operations rose 97%.
LME zinc prices climbed about 31% in the year to June-end 2017. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 07 10 PM IST
