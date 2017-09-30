Tata Motors chief financial officer C. Ramakrishnan retires

A file photo of C. Ramakrishnan.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd said its chief financial officer (CFO) C. Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from Saturday. Consequently, he ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company said Ravindra Pisharody, who has resigned, ceases to the executive director (commercial vehicles) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 30 September.

In June, Pisharody had resigned from his role as head of the company’s commercial vehicles division citing personal reasons. He held the position of executive director (commercial vehicles) since 21 June 2012, having joined Tata Motors as vice president commercial vehicles (sales and marketing) in 2007.