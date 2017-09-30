Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Sat, Sep 30 2017. 07 20 PM IST

Tata Motors chief financial officer C. Ramakrishnan retires

Tata Motors said its chief financial officer (CFO) C. Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from Saturday
PTI
A file photo of C. Ramakrishnan.
A file photo of C. Ramakrishnan.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd said its chief financial officer (CFO) C. Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from Saturday. Consequently, he ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company said Ravindra Pisharody, who has resigned, ceases to the executive director (commercial vehicles) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 30 September.

In June, Pisharody had resigned from his role as head of the company’s commercial vehicles division citing personal reasons. He held the position of executive director (commercial vehicles) since 21 June 2012, having joined Tata Motors as vice president commercial vehicles (sales and marketing) in 2007.

First Published: Sat, Sep 30 2017. 07 20 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors chief financial officer C. Ramakrishnan CFO retirement

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share