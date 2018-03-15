Infosys to open technology and innovation hub in Connecticut, US

The Hartford, Connecticut facility will create 1,000 technology jobs in the state, says Infosys president Ravi Kumar. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s second largest IT firm, Infosys Ltd, on Thursday announced that it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022.

The Connecticut Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare and manufacturing, according to a statement uploaded on the Infosys website.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” Infosys president Ravi Kumar said.

The investment will further strengthen the company’s ability to serve clients’ needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help Infosys clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, he said.

Hartford’s position as the Insurance Capital of the World, paired with Connecticut’s world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent, Kumar said.

Infosys had inaugurated its first Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis and has already announced a Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh, North Carolina and a Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

Infosys’ investment in Connecticut is a continuation of the company’s commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace, the statement said.

“Today marks yet another landmark day in Connecticut’s economic development efforts, at a time when our investments are bringing new life and vigour to our Capital City,” governor Dannel P Malloy said.

The Hub will employ cutting-edge data security and data-sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation, the statement said.

Infosys will also leverage the Hub to train its employees and develop pioneering techniques with agile, development operations, cloud and information security projects, it said.