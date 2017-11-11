L&T Q2 net profit jumps 32% to Rs2,020 crore

L&T’s total expenses rose to Rs24,310 crore from Rs23,507 crore. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Saturday reported a 32% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs2,020 crore for the quarter ended September.

The firm had clocked a net profit after tax and share in profit of joint ventures or associates of Rs1,532 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs26,848 crore in the September quarter this fiscal from Rs25,474 crore during the same quarter in 2016-17, the company said in a statement.

Total expenses rose to Rs24,310 crore from Rs23,507 crore. On the outlook, L&T said the government’s determined efforts to revive the investment sentiment while undertaking impactful economic reforms have expectedly caused transition challenges.

“While the potential for investment in growth remains compelling, the readjustment to the continuing impact of currency purge and the accelerated implementation of GST has upset business environment and tripped growth in an economy already beset with twin challenges of attracting investments and adhering to fiscal rectitude,” it said.

The company expects that the various reforms and economic measures over the past year would take some more time to stoke growth, it added.