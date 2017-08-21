McDonald’s terminates franchise agreement with CPRL for 169 restaurants

McDonald’s is now looking for a new developmental licensee partner for north and east India in a bid to rebuild the brand. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: McDonald’s India Pvt. Ltd (MIPL), the Indian subsidiary of the American fast food chain on Monday terminated its franchise agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd (CPRL), the north and east India licensee of McDonald’s, the company said in a statement.

CPRL is the local joint venture between MIPL and Vikram Bakshi (managing director of CPRL).

According to the MIPL statement, the company has issued the CPRL board a notice of termination of the franchise agreements between the two for 169 McDonald’s restaurants operated by the latter.

As a result, CPRL will have to “cease using the McDonald’s system (which includes proprietary rights in McDonald’s names, trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practice and policies, and food recipes and specifications) and its associated intellectual property in relation to these restaurants within 15 days of the termination notice.”

In a text message, Bakshi said he could not comment on the development immediately.

The company is now looking for a new developmental licensee partner for north and east India in a bid to rebuild the brand.

However, McDonald’s operations in west and south India have not been affected. In those markets, master franchisee rights of the US-based burger chain are owned by a separate company, Westlife Development Limited, through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

This move comes two months after CPRL shut 43 of 55 McDonald’s restaurants in Delhi following its failure to renew their licences, amidst an ongoing legal battle between Bakshi and McDonald’s.

In 2013, McDonald’s voted against the re-election of Bakshi as the managing director of CPRL, following which Bakshi challenged his removal in the Company Law Board (now the National Company Law Tribunal), accusing McDonald’s of mismanagement and oppression.

Later in 2013, McDonald’s revoked the joint venture agreement and invoked arbitration. McDonald’s has been pursuing arbitration against Bakshi in the London Court of International Arbitration.

However, earlier in June, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reinstated Bakshi as managing director of CPRL.