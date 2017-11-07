Deals Buzz: Broadcom offers $105 billion for Qualcomm, up to be largest tech deal

Broadcom Ltd offered about $105 billion for Qualcomm Inc., kicking off an ambitious attempt at the largest technology takeover ever in a deal that would rock the electronics industry. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Actis explores sale of Ostro Energy to ReNew Power Ventures

Global private equity firm Actis LLP is exploring the sale of Ostro Energy Pvt. Ltd to ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd, in a transaction that may rank among India’s largest renewable energy deals, reports Mint, citing multiple people aware of the development. Read more

Everstone Group agrees to buy Kenstar from Videocon associate firm

Private equity firm Everstone Group has agreed to acquire Kenstar, a brand of air coolers, air conditioners and other home appliances, from Century Appliances Ltd, an associate of the Videocon Group, reports Mint. Under the agreement, the existing management team at Kenstar, led by business head Rajiv Kenue, will continue to manage the business. Read more

AION Capital in talks to buy Seven Hills Healthcare’s $200 million debt

Special situations fund AION Capital Partners is in talks to acquire the entire debt of close to $200 million of hospital chain Seven Hills Healthcare Pvt. Ltd from a consortium of lenders led by Axis Bank Ltd, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Cube Highways signs deal to sell minority stake to ADIA unit

Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd, a road platform formed by I Squared Capital and World Bank’s International Finance Corp. (IFC), on Monday said that it has signed definitive agreements for a minority stake sale to an entity owned by sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), reports Mint. Read more

Khadim India IPO subscribed 1.89 times on last day

The Rs543 crore initial public offering of footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd witnessed an overall subscription of 1.89 times on Monday, the final day of the offering. The share sale opened on 2 November. On the second day of the IPO, on Friday, the issue had witnessed subscription of 45%, reports Mint. Read more

RCom to sell DTH unit to Veecon Media

Debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom) on Monday said it will sell its direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary, Reliance BIG TV, to Veecon Media and Television, reports PTI. Read more

Broadcom offers $105 billion for Qualcomm

Broadcom Ltd offered about $105 billion for Qualcomm Inc., kicking off an ambitious attempt at the largest technology takeover ever in a deal that would rock the electronics industry, reports Bloomberg. Read more

DocTalk raises $5 million from Matrix, Khosla Ventures

Healthcare startup DocTalk, an app which allows doctors and patients to stay in touch and skip in-person follow-on visits, has raised $5 million in its first institutional round of funding led by Silicon Valley venture fund Khosla Ventures and Matrix Partners India, reports Times of India. Read more

Indorama Holdings unit will buy Haldia plant of Tata chemicals for Rs375 crore

The board of Tata Chemicals Ltd has approved the sale of its non-bulk phosphatic business to IRC Agrochemicals for Rs375 crore, the company said on Monday, reports Mint. The transaction will involve sale of the fertilizer business, the assets attached to it as well as the company’s Haldia plant, Tata Chemicals said. Read more