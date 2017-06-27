Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 04 24 PM IST

Google ‘respectfully disagrees’ with EU fine, considers appeal

Google said that it disagreed with an EU decision to fine the US tech giant a record €2.4 billion in an anti-trust case

AFP
Google said it will review the European Commission’s decision in detail. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Google said it will review the European Commission’s decision in detail. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Latest News »

Google ‘respectfully’ disagrees with EU fine, considers appeal

Brussels: Google Inc. said on Tuesday that it “respectfully” disagreed with an EU decision to fine the US tech giant a record €2.4 billion in an anti-trust case and was considering an appeal.

More From Livemint »

    “We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the (European) Commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case,” Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice-president and general counsel, said in a statement.

    First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 04 24 PM IST
    Topics: Google Google fine record fine European Commission anti-trust case

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share