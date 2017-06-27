Google ‘respectfully’ disagrees with EU fine, considers appeal

Brussels: Google Inc. said on Tuesday that it “respectfully” disagreed with an EU decision to fine the US tech giant a record €2.4 billion in an anti-trust case and was considering an appeal.

“We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the (European) Commission’s decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case,” Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice-president and general counsel, said in a statement.