SC stays invocation of Ultratech Cement’s Rs1.65 crore bank guarantee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the invocation of a bank guarantee of Rs1.65 crore given by Ultratech Cement Ltd in a 2008 contract for the allocation of the Bhaskarpapa coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The coal block was allocated to Ultratech in 2008 to meet its coal requirement for its end use plant at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

A bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the issue.

Ultratech had moved the Chhattisgarh high court challenging the coal ministry’s November order of 2012 de-allocating the Bhaskarpara coal block, jointly allocated to it and Electrotherm (India) Ltd, on the ground that no substantial progress in the development of the coal block was made.

The ministry had decided to invoke the bank guarantee to the tune of Rs1.65 crore as per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter.

While its plea was pending in the Chhattisgarh high court, the Supreme Court, in September 2014, the Supreme Court cancelled allotment of 204 coal blocks, including 42 operational mines, and another 32 ready-to-start blocks.

On 15 November, 2017, the Chhattisgarh high court held Ultratech’s petition to be infructuous. In doing so, it did not address the question of invocation of bank guarantee.

Ultratech challenged the high court order in the apex court saying it had committed an error of law by ignoring the principles governing exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The cement manufacturer said the bank guarantee encashment could not be enforced as the same was an obligation under the contract that was declared “arbitrary and illegal”.

It further contended that the high court had erred in not examining whether the order invoking the bank guarantee was legal or not. The high court has not appreciated that since the allocation in itself was declared void, any contract entered into by parties which is contrary to the statutory scheme governing such a contact, would be equally void, the petition said.