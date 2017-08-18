Deals Buzz: Cognizant and Apax to buy LiquidHub for $600 million

Cognizant is among the shortlisted suitors for a potential buyout of digital tech company LiquidHub. Photo: Mint

Mumbai:

Srei equipment finance plans Rs2000cr IPO next year

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, is looking to raise Rs1,800-2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of 25% of the company’s shares, key officials announced on Thursday, reports Mint. Read more

Cognizant and Apax to buy LiquidHub for $600M

Cognizant Technology Solutions and Apax Partners, which is an investor in mid-sized IT services company Zenzar, are among the shortlisted suitors for a potential buyout of digital tech company LiquidHub for as much as$600 million, reports TOI. Read more

Raymond buys Ansell’s stake in their JV JK Ansell

Twenty-one years after it formed an equal joint venture with Australia’s Ansell Ltd to make KamaSutra condoms, Raymond Ltd has bought out the partner’s entire stake for an undisclosed amount. Kamasutra was launched by Raymond subsidiary JK Chemicals Ltd in 1991. Raymond tied up with Ansell in 1996. Read more

ReNew Power Ventures raises $50 million in debt from Yes Bank

Renewable energy company ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd has raised around $50 million in debt from Yes Bank Ltd to refinance the debt of one of its wind power projects, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Yes Bank has been, in the recent times, one of the more active lenders to the renewable sector in India. Read more

Investment in India’s retail market touched $200 million in Jan-Jun 2017: CBRE report

Investments in India’s retail market by private equity firms and wealth funds touched $200 million, a report on the first half of 2017 by real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd showed. Seven new global brands entered India during the period, including apparel names like Kate Spade and Scotch & Soda. Read more

Laxmi Vilas bank to raise Rs1000cr via QIP by september

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank is looking to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore of fresh equity capital by September but the volatile market may play a party pooper, reports ET. Managing director Parthasarathi Mukherjee said the bank needs capital to keep the growth momentum. Read more

HDFC Life to offload 15% shares through IPO

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd, or HDFC Life, is likely offload 15% of existing shares through its proposed initial public offering in the coming months, reports ET citing two people in the know of the development. HDFC will sell 9.57% in the insurance firm while its partner Standard Life will sell 5.43%. Read more

Ebix to buy money transfer operations of Wall Street Finance

Ebix Inc., an international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the financial services and healthcare industry, on Thursday said that it had agreed to acquire the money transfer service scheme (MTSS) business of Wall Street Finance Ltd, along with its subsidiary Goldman Securities Ltd., reports Mint. Read more

Start-up incubator Techstar to launch in India

A decade after first launching in a small town in Colorado, US, global start-up incubator network Techstars is set to make its debut in India and launch new start-up programmes over the coming weeks and months to tap the country’s growing start-up ecosystem, reports Mint. Read more

Japan’s Miniso sets up shop in India, aims to generate Rs10,000 crore revenue in 2 years

Miyake Junya, co-founder and chief designer of the Japan-based low-cost retail chain Miniso, has set himself an audacious target for India, which he believes is a market of “immense potential”. Junya, who opens the first Miniso shop in India on Friday, is looking to earn Rs10,000 crore in revenue over the next two years. Read more

Chinese steel company to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Kutch plant

China-based Sunrise Group is slated to set up a steel manufacturing plant at Mundra in Kutch, reports TOI. The Chinese steel major has partnered with an Ahmedabad-based entity to form a joint venture company -Chromeni Steels Private Limited -for the project Read more

More IPO debuts in next 12 months

The IPO market is bound to see more debuts in the next 12-18 months as there is nearly $20-25 billion in PE/VC funding, waiting on the wings for an exit these last 5-8 years. According to data from Venture Intelligence, investors have not exited their stakes in as many as 930 companies which raised $20.7 billion January 2008 - December 2011. Read more

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo may delay India entry

The entry of Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo, a global rival to Zara and H&M, is likely to be delayed by up to two years, reports Business standard citing a source. The brand was planning to open stores in India in 2018 and had held discussions with mall developers in Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) earlier this year. Read more