India hits a century in World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings

New Delhi: India’s ranking in the World Bank Doing Business 2018 report climbed 30 notches to 100 as regulatory and policy reforms put in place by the central and state governments over the past four years start to deliver results on the ease of doing business front.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has been seeking an improvement in India’s ranking to attract greater foreign investment, has set more ambitious targets. According to an output-outcome framework document prepared by the government, India is seeking to reach the 90th rank in 2017-18 and 30th by 2020. Last year, India’s ease of doing business ranking improved by just one notch to 130.

The Doing Business 2018 report, which bases the rankings on field surveys and interviews with corporate lawyers and company executives in Delhi and Mumbai, also recognized India as one of the top five reformers in this year’s assessment. The country improved its ranking on six out of the 10 parameters used to judge ease of doing business, becoming the only large economy to do so this year.

Out of the 10 parameters, India got its highest ranking in “protecting minority investors” parameter by rising to the fourth position globally from 13th last year as the country’s corporate law and securities regulations were recognized to be highly advanced. Its worst performance came in “dealing with construction permits” despite improving its ranking to 181 from 185th position last year.

On the “distance to frontier” metric, which measures the absolute improvement in the performance of a country against the relative performance measures by the ranking, India scored 60.76 against 56.05 last year, indicating that “the country is continuing its steady shift towards best practice in business regulation”.

While the report this year takes note of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to ensure time-bound settlement of insolvency, the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is not part of the review process as it came after the 1 June deadline for the World Bank survey.

World Bank country director in India Junaid Ahmad said effective implementation of both the reform measures may improve India’s ranking significantly over the coming years.

The significant jump this year is a result of the Indian government’s efforts over the past few years after having embarked on a strong reform agenda, said Annette Dixon, the World Bank’s vice president for the South Asia region. “It indicates India’s endeavour to further strengthen its position as a preferred place to do business globally,” she added.

The World Bank praised India’s effort to ease “paying taxes" regulations, a parameter on which it improved its ranking to 119 from 172 a year ago. It cited payments to the Employees’ Provident Fund being made electronically and introduction of administrative measures that make it easier to comply with corporate and income tax regulations.

Despite a drop in ranking in “getting electricity connections” to 29 from 26 last year, the World Bank said the time to obtain an electricity connection in Delhi had dropped to 45 days from 138 days four years ago, almost 20 days less than the average time taken in developed countries.

The World Bank said while there has been substantial progress, India still lags in areas such as starting a business (156), enforcing contracts (164) and dealing with construction permits (181). “The time taken to enforce contract is longer today at 1,445 days than it was 15 years ago (1,420 days). In starting a business, India has reduced the time needed to register a new business to 30 days now, from 127 days 15 years ago. However, the number of procedures is still cumbersome for local entrepreneurs who still need to go through 12 procedures to start a business in Mubai, which is considerably more than in high-income economies, where it takes five procedures on average,” it said.

