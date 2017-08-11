Cadila Healthcare Q1 profit falls 65% to Rs138 crore

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.41% lower at Rs463.5 per scrip at 12.51pm on BSE today. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday reported a 65.26% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs138.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit after taxes, non controlling interests and share of profit/loss of joint ventures of Rs398.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs2,228.8 crore as against Rs2,333.1 crore for the same period a year ago.

