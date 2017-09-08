Jaguar Land Rover shuts Florida dealerships as Hurricane Irma nears

JLR shipments of new cars to dealers in the area were halted earlier this week ahead of the storm Irma. Photo: Reuters

New York: Jaguar Land Rover stores in the path of Hurricane Irma have effectively shut down to prepare for the storm by moving cars indoors or to higher ground, spokesman Stuart Schorr said in an email.

“South Florida is obviously a major market, roughly 8% of our national sales, and is the single largest Jaguar market in the country,” Schorr said in an email on Thursday.

Shipments of new cars to dealers in the area were halted earlier this week ahead of the storm, he said. The Jaguar and Land Rover brands are owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd. Bloomberg