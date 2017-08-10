Punj Lloyd Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 194 crore

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs211.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd on Thursday saw its net loss narrowing to Rs194.32 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, 2017. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs211.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing.

Net sales of the company during the quarter rose to Rs977.34 crore from Rs887.57 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its total expenses too rose to Rs1,286.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,221.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Punj Lloyd Group is a diversified international conglomerate offering EPC services in energy and infrastructure along with engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector. Shares of the company closed 5% down at Rs18.95 on BSE.