Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 10 11 PM IST

Punj Lloyd Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 194 crore

Punj Lloyd posted its net loss narrowing to Rs194.32 crore for the first quarter
PTI
The company had clocked a net loss of Rs211.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The company had clocked a net loss of Rs211.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd on Thursday saw its net loss narrowing to Rs194.32 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, 2017. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs211.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing.

Net sales of the company during the quarter rose to Rs977.34 crore from Rs887.57 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its total expenses too rose to Rs1,286.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,221.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Punj Lloyd Group is a diversified international conglomerate offering EPC services in energy and infrastructure along with engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector. Shares of the company closed 5% down at Rs18.95 on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 10 11 PM IST
Topics: Punj lloyd Profit First Quarter Punj Lloyd Q1 Results Q1 Results

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share