Indian technology start-ups record $9.4 billion in investments in Jan-Sep 2017

The Indian tech start-up ecosystem saw $9.4 billion in investments across various sectors in the first three quarters of 2017, a growth of 1.35 times when compared to total investment in 2016 (January-December), according to Inc42 Datalabs. Until September 2017, there were 700 funding deals closed in various tech start-ups. Q3 2017 saw funding in tech start-ups rising by 28%, and the number of deals growing by 25% when compared to Q2 2017 (see chart 1). Seed stage funding in Q3 2017 witnessed an 80% rise to 185 from 103 in the preceding quarter (see chart 2). E-commerce continues to draw the most funding with $2.66 billion; fintech firms stood a distant second with just $151 million (see chart 3). Bengaluru continues to be the city which received the most funding in Q3, receiving around 82% of the investments in the period. Delhi/NCR got 10% of funding (see chart 4).