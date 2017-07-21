Rs0 to Rs 3.3 trillion, the big numbers from Mukesh Ambani’s RIL AGM speech

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of the JioPhone, a 4G-emabled feature phone at virtually no cost and bundling it with lifelong free voice calls with cheap data packages.

While the JioPhone was easily the icing on the cake of the 40th AGM, Ambani also announced that RIL shareholders will be issued one bonus share for every share held, the first such issue after 12 years along with a dividend of Rs13 a share.

During his presentation, the RIL chairman unveiled the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s long-term vision in all sectors where the company is present as well as intends to enter in future.

Here are the big numbers from Mukesh Ambani’s RIL AGM speech:

■ Rs3.3 trillion – Reliance Industries’s capital expenditure over the last 5 years.

■ 12.5 billion – data usage in GB per month by Jio users. This is a six-fold increase in six months.

■ 2.5 billion – minutes of voice and video calls by Jio users every day.

■ 500 million – the number of feature phone users that JioPhone is targeting.

■ 100 million – paying customers of Jio; that’s 4 out of every 5 users it has.

■ 5 million – the target for JioPhone sales every week.

■ Rs16.54 lakh – the present value of Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977.

■ 10,000 times – the growth in the firm’s net profits in the last 40 years.

■ 4700 times – the growth in Reliance Industries’s turnover from 1977.

■ Rs153 – the monthly tariff for unlimited data usage for a JioPhone customer.

■ 0 – the price of a JioPhone.