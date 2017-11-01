Deals Buzz: Brookfield Capital invests Rs800 crore in Total Building

Brookfield Asset Management is at an advanced stage to invest around Rs800 crore in Total Environment Building Systems. Photo: Mint

GIC, CPPIB in talks to co-invest with Bain to buy 10% stake in Axis Bank

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are in talks to co-invest with private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire a 10% stake in Axis Bank Ltd, reports Mint. The three entities will invest about $1.9-2 billion to acquire the 10% stake, one of the people said, on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Ebix to buy online travel portal Via.com

Ebix Inc., a supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, on Tuesday said one of its Singapore subsidiaries agreed to acquire Via.com, an online travel and assisted e-commerce exchange, reports Mint. Read more

Schneider becomes top bidder for L&T’s electrical unit

Schneider Electric SE, a French multinational specializing in energy management and automation, has emerged as the top bidder to acquire engineering company Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s (L&T’s) electric and automation division, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the development. Read more

IndoSpace launches third fund with target corpus of $550 million

IndoSpace, a joint venture of private equity firm Everstone Group and US-based industrial real estate firm Realterm, on Tuesday said it has launched its third fund, IndoSpace III, with a target corpus of $550 million, which would take its total assets under management to above $1 billion, reports Mint. Read more

Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 48% on the first day

The Rs829.36 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mahindra Logistics Ltd, the logistics arm of automobile maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, the first day of the share sale, reports Mint. Read more

Brookfield Capital invests Rs800 crore in Total Building

Brookfield Capital Partners, private equity arm of Brookfield Asset Management, has invested Rs800 crore in Bengaluru-based real estate developer Total Environment Building Systems’ portfolio of five projects spread over 4.5 million square feet, reports Economic Times. Read more

Hindustan Petroleum to acquire MRPL in share-swap deal

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) is likely to acquire Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in a share-swap deal to become India’s second-largest oil refiner. The merger is likely to take place after ONGC, the country’s biggest oil and gas explorer, completes acquisition of HPCL in an all-cash deal by December or January, reports PTI, citing officials in know of the development . Read more

Sistema Shyam telecom merges with Reliance Communications

Reliance Communications Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed the merger of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd (SSTL), which operates under MTS brand, with the company, reports PTI. The completion of SSTL business merger gives a breather to RCom which is planning to shut down its loss-making wireless telephony business by 30 November and concentrate only on 4G internet services. Read more

Zomato in merger talks with rival Swiggy

Food discovery and ordering platform Zomato has engaged in talks with its closest rival Swiggy for a possible merger, people close to the matter told Times of India. Zomato had offered a 1:4 share swap ratio to Swiggy, which isn’t likely to be agreed upon by its shareholders. Swiggy is looking for a $500 million valuation, said the report. Read more

Centrum Cap acquires FirstRand’s microfin business

The Jaspal Bindra-led Centrum Capital is acquiring FirstRand Bank’s (FRB’s) microfinance business. The move is part of Bindra’s strategy to boost lending operations focused on retail and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reports Times of India. Read more