ITC Q1 profit rises 7.4% to Rs2,561 crore

Bengaluru: Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4% increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

Profit rose to Rs2,561 crore ($399.47 million) in its first quarter ended 30 June from Rs2,385 crore a year earlier, India’s biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,581crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose about 4% to Rs13,800 crore, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6%.Reuters