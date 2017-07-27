ITC Q1 profit rises 7.4% to Rs2,561 crore
ITC profit rose to Rs2,561 crore in its first quarter ended 30 June from Rs2,385 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4% increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.
Profit rose to Rs2,561 crore ($399.47 million) in its first quarter ended 30 June from Rs2,385 crore a year earlier, India’s biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,581crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations rose about 4% to Rs13,800 crore, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6%.Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 07 30 PM IST
Topics: ITC Profit First Quarter Results ITC Q1 profit
