SBI moves Supreme Court in RCom asset sale case

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking approval for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications Ltd’s (RCom) asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

This comes a day after RCom approached the top court seeking a stay on orders of the Bombay high court and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench, barring it from selling its wireless assets to Reliance Jio without prior approval.

The matter will be heard along with RCom’s main petition.

Earlier this month, the Bombay high court rejected RCom’s appeal against an order of an arbitration tribunal barring the sale or transfer of its assets without prior permission. The order was passed in a proceeding initiated by Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson for recovery of Rs1,012 crore of arrears from RCom.

Separately, in a plea by HSBC Daisy Investments which had invested Rs1,100 crore in July 2007 in Reliance Infratel, NCLT also directed it not to sell its towers and fibre assets to Reliance Jio till further orders.

HSBC Daisy Investments along with some minority shareholders in Reliance Infratel had approached NCLT alleging oppression of minority shareholders for not taking their consent for the asset sale.

Anil Ambani on 26 December 2017 said his company had agreed to a new debt resolution plan that will see RCom sell its assets—spectrum, fibre, telecom towers and real estate other than Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City—and did not entail lenders and bond-holders writing off dues or converting it into equity.

Through this process, he hoped to cut RCom’s debt by Rs39,000 crore from the Rs45,000 crore it owed lenders at the end of October.

The matter will be heard next on 22 March.

