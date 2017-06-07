Unichem Laboratories gets inspection report from USFDA for Ghaziabad unit

New Delhi: Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its formulation manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad.

“The company’s formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA. This receipt indicates the successful closure of the inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483),” Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing. It further said: “The inspection has now been closed by the USFDA. The inspection was carried out between 24 February, 2017 and 3 March 2017.”

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of company was trading at Rs249.50 apiece, up 1.07% from its previous close on the BSE.