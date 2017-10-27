ITC Q2 profit rises about 6% to Rs2,640 crore

ITC’s expenses for the September quarter fell about 39% to Rs6,314 crore. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a nearly 6% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.

Profit rose to Rs2,640 crore ($406.03 million) in the second quarter ended 30 September, from Rs2,500 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs2,644 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said its expenses for the quarter fell about 39% to Rs6,314 crore. Reuters