ITC Q2 profit rises about 6% to Rs2,640 crore
ITC profit rose to Rs2,640 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, from Rs2,500 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a nearly 6% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.
Profit rose to Rs2,640 crore ($406.03 million) in the second quarter ended 30 September, from Rs2,500 crore a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs2,644 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
The company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said its expenses for the quarter fell about 39% to Rs6,314 crore. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Oct 27 2017. 03 51 PM IST
