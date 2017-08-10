Adani Transmission Q1 net profit falls 31% to Rs84 crore

A file photo of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Adani Transmission’s consolidated net profit fell by 31% to Rs84.10 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2017 compared to the same quarter last year.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs122.71 crore for the quarter ended on 30 June 2016, Adani Transmission Ltd said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

Total income for the quarter was down at Rs619.58 crore against Rs 637.31 crore in the year ago period, the filing said.

The Adani group company said that with completion of all ongoing projects and acquisition of Reliance Infra’s operational transmission assets, its total network will be around 11,350 ckt km.

The network includes 5,450 ckt km operational assets, approximately. 2350 ckt km under construction assets and 3,521 ckt km under acquisition assets, 28 substations and more than 16,200 MVA of transformer capacity across the country.

Commenting on the results Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, “Adani Transmission continues to pursue the organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. We have a strong & seamless integration of processes, people & technology which has laid a strong foundation for us to create the value for our stakeholders.”