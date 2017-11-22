Amrita Pandey to head media distribution, OTT for Walt Disney, South Asia

Having joined Disney in 2003 as a management trainee, Amrita Pandey has held various roles in her 14-year-old stint with the company. Photo: Walt Disney

New Delhi: The Walt Disney Co. South Asia has announced a new role for Amrita Pandey as regional head – media distribution and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, South Asia.

Pandey, currently vice-president – Studios, Disney India, adds management of the south east Asian (SEA) regional markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam to her current purview of India.

In her new role, Pandey will be responsible for driving all digital and OTT partnerships, content licensing and broadcast network distribution across the Indian subcontinent and SEA markets. She will report to Mahesh Samat, executive vice-president and managing director, The Walt Disney Co., South Asia, and Mark Endemaño, senior vice-president, media distribution, Walt Disney International.

“Since joining Disney, Amrita has made a significant contribution to the business and was responsible for some of industry’s biggest theatrical releases in India,” Samat said in a statement. “Her deep understanding of our brands and content portfolio, combined with her extensive experience in marketing and distribution, make her the ideal person to take our media business to the next level in this region.”

Having joined Disney in 2003 as a management trainee, Pandey has held various roles in her 14-year-old stint with the company, from production and marketing to distribution and syndication, and has worked on over 150 films across Hindi, English and regional languages. In 2013, the Indian theatrical distribution belt was added to her portfolio, followed closely by worldwide marketing responsibilities.

“Our media distribution team is focused on delivering world class content and experiences from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel to consumer devices across the region. With a network of strong partnerships across platforms, I am excited to lead this transformative business to pursue digital connections everywhere,” Pandey said in the statement.

The Walt Disney Co. India is the Indian subsidiary of American media conglomerate The Walt Disney Co., which produces and distributes films and runs a clutch of television channels in India. The Walt Disney Co., which set foot in India in 2004, enjoyed a presence in the Indian market through its subsidiary, UTV Motion Pictures, formerly owned by Ronnie Screwvala. Last year, after a spate of box office failures, Disney decided to put its Indian film production on hold. Its massively successful sports drama Dangal, which made close to Rs400 crore in India alone, released soon after.