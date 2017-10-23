Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 34%
Hindustan Zinc says net profit rose to Rs2,545 crore in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs1,902 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India’s biggest zinc miner, posted a 34% rise in Septembe quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.
Net profit rose to Rs2,545 crore ($391.42 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs1,902 crore a year earlier, said the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd. Revenue from operations rose 52% to Rs5,309 crore, while income from zinc operations rose 45% to Rs3,903 crore.
Mined metal production in the quarter rose 14% to 219 kilotonnes, the company said on Monday. Hindustan Zinc also recorded an exceptional gain of Rs291 crore in the September quarter.
