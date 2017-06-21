Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 07 47 PM IST

Chris Lattner, boss of Tesla’s autopilot software, quits in less than six months

Chris Lattner just wasn’t the right fit for Tesla, and we’ve decided to make a change, says a Tesla spokeswoman

Subrat Patnaik
Chris Lattner worked at Apple for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January. Photo: Bloomberg
Bengaluru: Tesla Inc. said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months after joining the electric carmaker.

“Chris just wasn’t the right fit for Tesla, and we’ve decided to make a change,” a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

“Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,” Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. “I’m interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!”

Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman said. Karpathy, who most recently worked as a research scientist at OpenAI, will directly report to chief executive Elon Musk.

Karpathy will work closely with Jim Keller, who now has overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software, she added.

Electrek.co website earlier reported Lattner’s exit. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 07 46 PM IST
Topics: Chris Lattner Tesla autopoilot software Tesla cars electric cars

