LG to bring premium ‘LG Signature’ brand to India in July

Seoul: South Korean consumer electronics major LG said it will launch premium products under its new ‘LG Signature’ brand in India in July. The company has brought its best technology and designs under the single brand, LG Signature, which has been unveiled here. “India is a one of the most important markets for us. We will be launching our LG Signature brand in India in July as we target the premium segment,” Sean Yoo, LG Electronics Global Marketing Office Head of Brand Strategy, told PTI here.

India is progressing to a premium market and the company is focusing on premium product line-up in the country, he added. Products under the LG Signature range include OLED TVs, refrigerators using the company’s Inverter Linear Compressor which automatically adjusts cooling capacity on the basis of load conditions and washing machines equipped with LG’s proprietary Centum System that enhances durability and energy efficiency with an advanced suspension system. The LG Signature brand will also have air purifiers featuring an advanced aqua-cyclone feature that allows harnessing the power of water to filter out harmful chemicals and contaminants while bringing room to comfortable humidity levels.

The company has already launched the Signature brand in the US, Europe and Korea. “We will be increasing our marketing activities in India, including CSR,” Yoo said. The focus in India will be marketing through premium print publications and TV channels, he added. Globally, emerging markets such as India and the Middle- East are fastest-growing markets for the company. LG Executive Vice-President and LG Global Marketing Officer Brian Na said that through the LG Signature brand, the company is hoping to connect with customers who appreciate great products from strong brands.

“I am confident that Indian consumers will definitely like the LG Signature products,” he added. LG has recently completed its 20 years in India and the company is looking to add to the “celebratory experience” with the LG Signature range of products. PTI