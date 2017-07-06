Vijay Mallya extradition case live: Second hearing at London court today

New Delhi: London’s Westminster Magistrate court will hold a second hearing in the Vijay Mallya extradition case. Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines’ default on loans worth nearly Rs9,000 croreto a consortium of banks-led by the State Bank of India.

Mallya has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on 18 April. The 61-year-old fugitive industrialist was granted conditional bail after paying a bond of £6,50,000 and the surrender of his passport during the first hearing of the case on 13 June.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) presented the case in court on behalf of the Indian authorities.

A joint Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had visited London in June seeking Mallya’s extradition under the 1992 treaty signed between both nations.

If the District Judge rules in favour of extradition at the end of the trial, the UK home secretary must order Mallya’s extradition within two months of the appropriate day. However, the case can go through a series of appeals before arriving at a conclusion.

India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place under the arrangement—Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India last October to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002. However, unlike Mallya, he had submitted to the extradition order without legal challenge.

