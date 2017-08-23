Narayana Murthy’s call with Infosys investors postponed to next week

A file photo of Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Bengaluru: Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s much-anticipated address to investors has been moved to next Tuesday.

Murthy, who was supposed to address investors in a much-anticipated call on Wednesday, was taken unwell, according to two people familiar with the developments.

The address to investors was expected to assuage concerns of large shareholders of Infosys, who have been spooked by the events of the past week, during which Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO and the company subsequently blamed Murthy for Sikka’s decision to step down in a scathing six-page statement. The two events shocked the market and wiped out nearly Rs34,000 crore of market value in two trading sessions.

Mint reported on Wednesday that large institutional investors, proxy advisory firms, brokerages, top executives at the company and some of the company’s 200,000-odd employees have questioned the board on the rationale for releasing the six-page statement blaming Murthy.

A few days before Infosys issued the statement against Murthy, he had written a letter, dated 9 August, to half a dozen of his closest advisers, in which he claimed that at least three Infosys board members had complained to him that Sikka was not CEO material, but more of a chief technology officer (CTO).

Also read: Narayana Murthy’s battle is for the soul of Infosys

“Mr. Murthy’s continuous assault, including this latest letter, is the primary reason that the CEO, Dr. Vishal Sikka, has resigned despite strong board support,” said a statement by Infosys to the stock exchange on Friday.

Murthy had responded to the statement from Infosys, saying that he was “extremely anguished by the allegations, tone and tenor of statements made by the board”, and that it was below his dignity to respond to “baseless insinuations”, adding that he would respond “in the right manner and in the right forum and at the appropriate time”.