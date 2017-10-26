L&T Finance Q2 profit rises 45% to Rs360 crore

L&T Finance’s Rural lending grew 29% year-on-year to Rs11,874 crore in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) reported a net profit of Rs360 crore during the July-September quarter, up 45% from Rs248 crore a year ago, the firm announced on Thursday. Profit was driven by robust growth in its rural lending and housing finance business.

Rural lending grew 29% year-on-year to Rs11,874 crore while the housing finance business reported a growth of 35% to Rs15,371 crore. The firm’s gross non-performing assets stood at 5.80% of loan book—down from 9.64% during the same quarter last fiscal.

The non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) overall loan book also grew 19% from Rs60,898 crore to Rs72,348 crore. LTFH’s renewable financing business also grew by 35%. Its renewable energy book rose from Rs10,635 crore to Rs14,333 crore year-on-year.

The financial services firm is also winding down its “defocused” businesses. Its defocused book fell 47% from Rs3,817 crore to Rs2,005 crore.

“The defocused businesses includes cars, small, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, small and medium enterprises term loans, construction equipment, gensets, three wheelers etc, Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive at LTFH told Mint in August.

LTFH shares closed at Rs196.47, up 0.38% on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.32% to close at a record high of 33,147.13.