M Nagaraja Sarma appointed CMD of United India Insurance

United India Insurance Co. is the 2nd Largest general insurance company with which was incorporated on 18 February 1938 and was nationalised in 1972.

New Delhi: M. Nagaraja Sarma has been appointed the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the United India Insurance Co. Ltd.

Sarma is at present the general manager, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.

He has been appointed the CMD for five years, said the department of personnel and training in an order.