Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 04 02 PM IST

M Nagaraja Sarma appointed CMD of United India Insurance

M. Nagaraja Sarma has been appointed CMD of United India Insurance for five years, says DoPT order
PTI
United India Insurance Co. is the 2nd Largest general insurance company with which was incorporated on 18 February 1938 and was nationalised in 1972.
United India Insurance Co. is the 2nd Largest general insurance company with which was incorporated on 18 February 1938 and was nationalised in 1972.

New Delhi: M. Nagaraja Sarma has been appointed the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the United India Insurance Co. Ltd.

Sarma is at present the general manager, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.

He has been appointed the CMD for five years, said the department of personnel and training in an order.

First Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 04 02 PM IST
Topics: M Nagaraja Sarma United India Insurance appointments chairman-cum-managing director department of personnel and training

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share