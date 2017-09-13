M Nagaraja Sarma appointed CMD of United India Insurance
M. Nagaraja Sarma has been appointed CMD of United India Insurance for five years, says DoPT order
New Delhi: M. Nagaraja Sarma has been appointed the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the United India Insurance Co. Ltd.
Sarma is at present the general manager, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd.
He has been appointed the CMD for five years, said the department of personnel and training in an order.
First Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 04 02 PM IST
