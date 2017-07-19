NCLT reserves order on PNB’s case against Bhushan Power and Steel

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday reserved its order in the matter between Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.

The lead banker under consortium lending, PNB, moved NCLT on 13 July claiming that the company has outstanding debt of over Rs37,000 crore. Of this, PNB has an exposure of more than Rs4,000 crore, according to several lawyers Mint spoke to.

NCLT president M.M. Kumar pointed out that the insolvency resolution professional (Mahendar Khandelwal) appointed by PNB has not submitted an affidavit stating the final registration number.

The documents submitted by the bank during the earlier hearing contains the interim registration number of the professional which is not valid post insolvency examinations held in July.

The lawyers of law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said they will submit the affidavit shortly since Khandelwal, partner and head at BDO LLP, has passed the exam.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Power & Steel lawyer said that the company supports over 30,000 employees and it should be “treated as a going concern”. This means that the company is not opposing the plea filed by the bank but is hopeful that a resolution plan will be drawn in the coming days.

Once a case is admitted under NCLT, the board of the company gets dissolved and the insolvency resolution professional takes over the company for the next 180 days, which is further extendable to 90 days. If a resolution plan cannot be drawn in the given time frame, the company goes for liquidation.

So far Jyoti Structures, Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd and Alok Industries Ltd cases have been admitted by the NCLT.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 June had issued a statement naming 12 accounts which form 25% of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and are choking the banking system. The central bank specifically stated that NCLT would accord priority to such cases, but issued a corrigendum post intervention of the Gujarat high court.