Air India lets armed forces personnel take along companion for free till 15 August

Active personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force can book an economy fare ticket for themselves and get a free ticket for a companion on the entire domestic network of Air India. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Armed forces personnel will be able to take along a companion on Air India flights without paying the base fare until 15 August, India’s 71st Independence Day.

Active personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force can book an economy fare ticket for themselves and get a free ticket for a companion on the entire domestic network of the airline.

The companions will only have to pay levies, the airline said in a note to travel agents that was reviewed by Mint.

So, for a Delhi-Mumbai flight for Sunday, which is currently available for Rs7,511, the armed forces personnel need not pay Rs6,925—the base fare—for taking along a companion.

The airline said the offer will be limited to economy class travel and the companion must travel together with the armed forces personnel. Changes to such tickets are not allowed.