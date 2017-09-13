UST Global invests in digital healthcare start-up MyDoc

MyDoc was founded in 2012 as a doctor consultation and efficiency enabler start-up by Snehal Patel and Vas Metupalle.

Mumbai: US-based digital technology company UST Global on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in MyDoc Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based digital healthcare services discovery platform with a focus on Asian and European markets.

MyDoc was founded in 2012 as a doctor consultation and efficiency enabler start-up by Snehal Patel and Vas Metupalle. It currently offers services in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

MyDoc provides services through its MyDoc mobile application and web services. The digital platform allows users to select, compare and book appointments with specialists, diagnostic centres and hospitals. Users can also order medicines and access their health insurance portfolio.

MyDoc plans to use the funds to expand its digital offerings. The investment will fund MyDoc’s ongoing initiative to drive population-wide digital health programmes, which includes disease management and health data tracking.

MyDoc had earlier raised an undisclosed amount in funding from August Capital Partners, a venture capital fund based in Singapore, VCCircle reported in 2014.

“In healthtech, access to critical ecosystem partners plays a crucial role in successful roll outs. UST Global’s technology capabilities as well as their global customer relationships will be extremely beneficial for MyDoc in our next phase of development and growth,” said Snehal Patel, chief executive and co-founder at MyDoc.

UST Global is a digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in around 21 countries.

“MyDoc will complement our suite of digital offerings and we strongly believe that this investment and partnership with MyDoc will create significant value for our customers in their digital transformation journey,” said Krishna Sudheendra, chief financial officer at UST Global.