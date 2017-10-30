Fosun Pharma to buy France’s Tridem for $73 million
Fosun Pharma to buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma for $73 million in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa
Hong Kong: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for €63 million ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa.
The Chinese drug maker said in a statement that it will buy shares in Tridem from major shareholders including Financière des Lices, Multicroissance, and a French fund FCPR PMC II.
Tridem has a sales network covering 21 French-speaking African countries and regions.
This month, Fosun Pharma bought 74% of India’s Gland Pharma for around $1.1 billion. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 08 41 AM IST
Topics: Fosun Pharma Tridem France acquisition Gland Pharma
Latest News »
- News in Numbers: Govt can raise Rs58,000 crore by cutting stake in PSU banks to 52%
- Saudi Arabia to open sports stadiums to women in reform push
- Deals Buzz: Owens Corning to buy European Paroc Group for $1.04 billion
- Global gold prices edge down on caution ahead of key meetings of 3 central banks
- Apple suppliers rally on signs of strong iPhone X demand
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GST: Glitches in GSTR2 filing process a concern for cash flows
Maruti Suzuki Q2: Sales outlook robust, sustaining margins a challenge
ONGC Q2 results may turn attention back to HPCL deal
ITC: Done in by the cigarette cess hike, but not out yet
ICICI Bank now awaits RBI litmus test on bad loan divergence
Share