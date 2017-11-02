Bajaj Auto October sales up 7.38% at 3,82,464 units

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market declined marginally to 2,11,553 units in October as against 2,12,997 units in the corresponding month last year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 7.38% increase in total sales in October at 3,82,464 units as against 3,56,168 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 2,47,210 units last month as compared to 2,38,781 units in October 2016, a growth of 3.53%, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market declined marginally to 2,11,553 units in October as against 2,12,997 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports however jumped by 20.37% to 1,14,225 units last month as against 94,895 units in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle sales also witnessed a growth of 17.42% in October at 56,686 units as compared to 48,276 units in the same month last year.