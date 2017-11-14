 Zomato launches subscription-based ‘Zomato Gold’ in India - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 07 36 PM IST

Zomato launches subscription-based ‘Zomato Gold’ in India

Online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato launched its ‘Zomato Gold’ programme—a paid subscription-based service—in India
PTI
As part of the new Zomato programme, subscribers will get access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners, when they place an order. Photo: Mint
As part of the new Zomato programme, subscribers will get access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners, when they place an order. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato on Tuesday launched its “Zomato Gold” programme—a paid subscription-based service—in India.

As part of the programme, subscribers will get access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners, when they place an order. The service—which was launched in the UAE and Portugal earlier this year—will be available at an inaugural price of Rs299 (three months) and Rs999 (12 months).

“We are super excited to bring Zomato Gold to India, and are sure our users, as well as restaurant partners, are both going to find this hugely beneficial,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said. He added that to start with, restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been added and “Gold” will be extended to other Indian cities over the next few weeks.

Zomato said its other user subscription offering, Zomato Treats, has already crossed over 60,000 subscribing members.

First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 07 36 PM IST
Topics: Zomato Gold Zomato Zomato subscription service Zomato Treats Deepinder Goyal

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share