Reliance AGM Live: Mukesh Ambani launches Jio phone loaded with smartphone features

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) turnover is up 4,700 times to over Rs3.30 trillion in 40 years, while profit has grown 10,000 times to Rs30,000 crore, said chairman Mukesh Ambani at its 40th annual general meeting (AGM) for the shareholders on Friday at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai.

Hopes are pinned and expectations of the shareholders are set high that there could be a host of new announcements related to Reliance Jio. Shareholders and consumers hope to have new announcements on Reliance Jio tariff plans to new Jio services to an affordable 4G feature phone.

More From Livemint »

RIL, which announced its June quarter earnings on Thursday, posted a better-than-expected 9% rise in first-quarter standalone profit, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemicals business.

Here are the latest updates and developments from the AGM.

■ From 15 August, digital freedom for all feature phone users. Jio will give access to unlimited data on Jio phone, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Jio phone truly revolutionary; on Jio phone, voice will always be free, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Jio phone to be “most intelligent, affordable phone” in the world — a 4G LTE phone supporting all 24 Indian languages, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Mukesh Ambani announces launch of Jio phone, a feature phone loaded with smartphone features.

■ Market cap has expanded 50,000 times in 40 years, says Ambani.

■ Out of 78 crore mobile phones in India, 50 crore feature phone users left out of digital revolution, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ India has overtaken US and China in mobile data usage, says Mukesh Ambani on his telecom venture Reliance Jio.

■ Mukesh Ambani says data consumption in India has grown to 120 crore GB from 20 crore GB in 6 months.

■ Reliance Jio users consistently make more than 250 crore minutes of voice and video calls every single day, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Reliance Jio has 125 million customers today, added 7 customers per second every single day, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Reliance Jio is the fastest adoption of technology service anywhere in the world, says Mukesh Ambani.

■ Mukesh Ambani says a person who invested Rs 1000 in 1977 has earned Rs 16.5 lakh in 40 years