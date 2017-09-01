Hyundai domestic sales grow 9% to 47, 103 units in August
Hyundai Motor India had sold 43,201 units in August 2016
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 9% increase in domestic sales at 47,103 units in August. The company had sold 43,201 units in August 2016, HMIL said in a statement.
HMIL Director, sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said August sales were boosted by strong response to the newly launched Verna that received more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch.
He said the market faced challenges from floods in many states and also speculations on the GST cess increase.
Srivastava, however, said the company expects strong sales in the festive season on the back of a good and widespread monsoon.
First Published: Fri, Sep 01 2017. 04 33 PM IST
