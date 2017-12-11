 Ola appoints Viraj Chouhan as chief communications officer - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 03 21 PM IST

Ola appoints Viraj Chouhan as chief communications officer

PTI
As CCO, Viraj Chouhan would be reporting to Ola co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola on Monday announced appointment of Viraj Chouhan as its chief communications officer(CCO).

As CCO, Chouhan would be reporting to co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, a company release said. Chouhan brings over 20 years of experience across global brands like MTS, Coca-Cola and Bharti Airtel, it said.

First Published: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 03 21 PM IST
Topics: Ola Viraj Chouhan chief communications officer appointment Bhavish Aggarwal

