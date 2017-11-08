 Bharat Forge Q2 profit up 60% at Rs204 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Nov 08 2017. 01 39 PM IST

Bharat Forge Q2 profit up 60% at Rs204 crore

Bharat Forge’s total income during the September quarter stood at Rs1,294.63 crore
PTI
Bharat Forge’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs2 per equity share which would be paid before 30 November. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Bharat Forge’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs2 per equity share which would be paid before 30 November. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Auto components major Bharat Forge Wednesday reported a 60.54% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs203.72 crore for the September quarter on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs126.89 crore during the same period of the previous period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs1,294.63 crore. It was Rs966.82 crore in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

The company said revenue from operations for the period is not comparable due to implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from 1 July. Meanwhile, the company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs2 per equity share which would be paid before 30 November.

Bharat Forge stock was trading 0.82% up at Rs721.15 apiece on BSE Wednesday.

Topics: Bharat Forge profit September quarter Bharat Forge Q2 results GST

