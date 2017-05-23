Alibaba’s delivery arm Cainiao to develop one million smart vans

Cainiao said a computing system, powered by the Internet, will analyse real-time orders and design the most efficient routes for its delivery fleet. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s delivery arm Cainiao Network has announced $ 7.3 billion investment to produce one million smart vans in partnership with domestic automakers for efficient delivery.

Cainiao said a computing system, powered by the Internet, will analyse real-time orders and design the most efficient routes for its delivery fleet. The move will cut cost and reduce energy consumption. In two cities where the plan was piloted in April, vans travelled 30% shorter distances and saved 20% of the operational costs.

Partnering automakers include SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Motor, Reach Rental. Cainiao also announced financial support of $7.3 billion for logistics firms and delivery drivers participating in the plan. Cainiao is China’s logistics firm that processes packages and parcels ordered through Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms. PTI