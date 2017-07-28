Deals Buzz: Ratan Tata, Temasek give in-principle nod to Snapdeal-Flipkart merger

All high-profile stakeholders of Gurgaon-based online marketplace Snapdeal have reportedly given in-principle approval to its merger with rival Flipkart. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

SAIF Partners raises new fund of $350M

Venture capital firm SAIF Partners has raised a new fund of $350 million and will maintain its varied investment strategy of picking up stakes in both private and public companies and in both technology start-ups and brick-and-mortar companies, reports Mint. SAIF will invest 15-20% of the new fund in public companies with the rest going to early- and late-stage internet investments as well as beyond technology space. Read more

Axis Bank buys Freecharge from Snapdeal for Rs 385 crore

Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of Snapdeal-owned mobile wallet FreeCharge in a Rs385 crore all-cash deal, strengthening its position in the payments space, reports Mint. Axis Bank chief executive officer Shikha Sharma said the FreeCharge acquisition aims at marrying the agility of a fintech company with the strength of a bank to provide a “uniquely distinctive” user experience. Read more

PE firm Advent International acquires brand Dixcy Textiles

Advent International, the leading US-based private equity investor, has acquired Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd, the South Indian firm which sells leading innerwear brand Dixcy Scott, reports Mint. Dixcy’s founder and managing director Prem Prakash Sikka will retain a stake in the company and continue as the chairman following the completion of the transaction, said a company statement. Read more

Blackstones’s arm buys Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

Nexus Malls, a subsidiary of US-based global investment firm Blackstone Group, has bought Chandigarh’s Elante Mall for an undisclosed amount, reports Times of India. Sources told TOI that this could well be the second time in less than two years that Elante is making real estate history in India by striking one of the biggest single asset real estate deals. Read more

ChrysCap exits KPIT, sells 13.5% for Rs350 crore

Indian private equity bellwether ChrysCapital has sold the entire 13.5% stake in product engineering and IT consulting firm KPIT Technologies for $55 million, or Rs350 crore, reports TOI. ChrysCapital offloaded shares to mutual funds and HNIs through block deals in recent weeks, exiting its bets on the Pune-based company. Read more

Capital to buy 37% in InterGlobe for $200 million

Marquee global investor Capital International is set to buy a $200 million minority stake in InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ), a strategic business unit of Indian aviation leader InterGlobe Enterprises, people directly familiar with the matter said, reports TOI. Capital will buy about 37% stake held by a group of financial investors, including Standard Chartered Bank, DBS and Credit Suisse, valuing the company at around $500 million. Read more

Nomura to sell stake in venture capital firm Jafco

Nomura Holdings Inc. said on Thursday it would tender to sell its shares in Jafco Co. through a share buyback with the venture capital firm, as the brokerage looks to deploy its capital more efficiently, reports TOI. Nomura, Japan’s largest brokerage and investment bank, said in a statement it would put its 8.48 million shares, or 17.6% stake, in Jafco up for sale on Friday, at 4,560 yen per share. Read more

Tata and Temasek approve Snapdeal-Flipkart merger

Tata group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Temasek, BlackRock and Foxconn, all high-profile stakeholders of Gurgaon-based online marketplace Snapdeal, have reportedly given in-principle approval to its merger with rival, Flipkart, reports Business Standard. Read more

L&T Finance junks stake-sale plan for mutual fund arm, eyes IPO

L&T Finance Holdings, the non-banking financial company of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has shelved its plan to sell a stake in L&T Mutual Fund, and is now looking to list it instead. The initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be an offer for sale and will give an opportunity to L&T Finance to monetise its investment, reports Business Standard. Read more

Singh brothers reduce Fortis stake by 25% in six months

The promoters of hospital chain Fortis Healthcare have quietly reduced their stake by almost 25% in small tranches over the past six months, even as talk of a large stake sale keeps floating, reports Business Standard. Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh have reduced their stake, held through investment firms, to 42.96% from 67.6% at the end of December, when media reports of a proposed stake sale first surfaced. Read more

Ruias strike royalty deal with new owners of Essar Oil

The Ruias have struck a complex royalty deal with the Russian government-owned company Rosneft and other investors that would acquire Essar Oil, reports Economic Times. The Ruias, as per the arrangement, would receive royalty as the new owners of Essar Oil would continue to use the Essar brand. Read more