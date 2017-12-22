 Tech Mahindra buys 22.14% stake in Comviva from Bharti Group for Rs227 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

Tech Mahindra buys 22.14% stake in Comviva from Bharti Group for Rs227 crore

Tech Mahindra has acquired from the Bharti Group further stake of 22.14% for a consideration of Rs226.9 crore paid in cash
Last Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 10 01 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs492.55 apiece, up marginally from its previous close on the BSE. Photo: Reuters
Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs492.55 apiece, up marginally from its previous close on the BSE. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has acquired additional 22.14% stake in Comviva Technologies Ltd (CTL) from Bharti Group for Rs226.9 crore.

Besides, the company is in the process of buying another 9.93% stake in CTL from Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings for a consideration of Rs101.75 crore in cash, it said in a BSE filing. “Tech Mahindra has acquired from the Bharti Group further stake of 22.14 per cent (48,41,050 equity shares) for a consideration of Rs 226.9 crore paid in cash,” it said.

It added that the process of acquiring 21.70 lakh equity shares from Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings (worth Rs101.75 crore) in cash is likely to be completed in this month. “Post this, Tech Mahindra will hold 99.17 per cent stake in CTL,” it said.

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs492.55 apiece, up marginally from its previous close on the BSE.

First Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 44 PM IST
Topics: Tech Mahindra Comviva Bharti Group Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings TechM stake

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »