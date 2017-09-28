Nissan enters pre-owned car business in India

Nissan Intelligent Choice is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Japanese car maker Nissan on Thursday launched its pre-owned car business in India as part of its efforts to tap the fast-growing segment in the country.

Nissan Intelligent Choice is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value, Nissan Motor India said in a statement. It will also offer a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new Nissan and Datsun car.

“Pre-owned car market in India is growing at an exponential rate. And we see a huge potential in this emerging business,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Nissan Motor India director of sales, network, customer quality and pre-owned car. Nissan Intelligent Choice is the firm’s global business model for pre-owned cars and after its success in Brazil and South Africa, Nissan is excited to launch it in India, he added.

The initiative will be operational in 10 key cities—Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, the company said. However, customers can avail of any after sales-service at 160 Nissan authorised workshops across the country, it added.

As per the initiative, every pre-owned car will go through quality check of 167 points and vehicle inspection. Besides, all cars from Nissan Intelligent Choice will be tested and certified by technical experts of the company.