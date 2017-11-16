IndiGo-Delhi airport case: Delhi HC seeks more details on shifting flights to Terminal 2

IndiGo, run by InterGlobe Aviation, does not want to split its operations between Delhi airport’s newly opened Terminal 2 and Terminal 1. Photo: Ramesh Pathania

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi International Airport Pvt. Ltd’s direction to IndiGo to move some of its flights to the airport’s Terminal 2. The court asked the airport authorities for more details.

InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo, India’s biggest airline by market share, does not want to split its operations between Delhi airport’s newly opened Terminal 2 and Terminal 1.

In its petition, the airline said it sought the quashing of Delhi airport’s directions to shift “part” of its flights, and an injunction or stay on the move until the matter is finally decided by the courts. The petition has also made aviation ministry party to the matter.

The court will hear the matter next on 24 November.

IndiGo’s counsel Sandeep Sethi termed Delhi airport’s decision arbitrary, illegal and irrational and said the options suggested by IndiGo were not considered by the airport, a statement from the airline said.

Delhi airport’s counsel Rajiv Nayyar said the airport relied upon an internal assessment report to arrive at its decision, the statement added.

The high court has asked Delhi airport for a copy of the internal assessment report to be filed in a sealed cover within three days, the airline added.

A Delhi airport spokesman declined to comment since the matter is sub judice.

Delhi airport had asked airlines operating from Terminal 1 to shift a third of their flights to Terminal 2 to enable it to expand the terminal to meet growing passenger numbers. IndiGo claims this will confuse and inconvenience its passengers and strain its operations.

GoAir has already shifted its operations to the new terminal.

Aviation consulting firm Capa said passengers should gear up for tough winters at Delhi airport.

“Continuation of IndiGo and SpiceJet at Terminal 1D will make operations very challenging from winter schedule and hurt consumers significantly especially during the fog. Experience at Terminal 1D due to extreme terminal and access congestion will worsen,” Capa said in a note. “Expansion at 1D will be further delayed leading to a structural challenge. Industry and aviation system has already lost 12-15 months in trying to convince airlines to shift. This has led to such an unfortunate outcome and perhaps, unique to India.”