Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net rises 24% to Rs852 crore

New Delhi: Mortgage player Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday reported 24.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs851.95 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2017-18.

The company had reported net profit of Rs686.06 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal. Its total revenue for the quarter under review rose to Rs3,342.48 crore, up 16.26%, from Rs2,874.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, it said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs9 per equity share for the financial year 2017-18. Indiabulls Housing Finance vice chairman and managing director Gagan Banga said the company expects loan growth of nearly 32-33% in 2017-18.

He said the reduction in non performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans is driven by stable credit quality and better collections. The company said its gross NPAs dropped to lowest level in over 20 quarters to 0.78% as compared to 0.83% in second quarter of the last fiscal. Net NPAs stood at 0.31%, down from 0.34% as of September end of 2016-17.

Banga also informed that the company plans to raise Rs15,000 -16,000 crore through debt market in the rest of the fiscal. The company’s scrip settled 1.43% lower at Rs1,342.90 on BSE.