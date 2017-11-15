IndiGo challenges Delhi airport directive to shift operations to Terminal 2

Delhi Airport has directed IndiGo and SpiceJet to relocate their operations in ‘part’ and split their flight operations by shifting flights to Terminal 2 with effect from 4 January 2018, IndiGo said. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s biggest airline by market share, approached the Delhi high court on 4 November, challenging a Delhi International Airport Pvt. Ltd decision relating to shifting a part of the airline’s operations to a new terminal.

IndiGo, run by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, does not want to split its operations and move a part of them to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s newly opened Terminal 2 from Terminal 1.

IndiGo wants a quashing of directions set out in Delhi Airport’s letters asking it to shift “part” of its flights. It is also seeking a quashing of the authority vested in Delhi Airport by the aviation ministry's letter dated 14 July to decide a suitable course of action in shifting of airline operations.

It wants an injunction/stay, restricting Delhi Airport from shifting its operations to Terminal 2 until the matter is finally decided by the courts.

Delhi Airport had asked airlines operating from Terminal 1 to shift one-third of their flights to Terminal 2 to enable it to expand the terminal to meet growing passenger numbers. IndiGo claims that shifting partially to Terminal 2 will result in confusion and cause inconvenience to passengers and strain its operations.

“IndiGo has filed a writ petition (along with an interim application for injunction/stay) in the Delhi High Court, challenging DIAL’s decision to shift a part of our operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of IGI Airport Delhi,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The writ is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday, IndiGo said.

“The writ petition has been filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to challenge the arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal and mala fide decision by Delhi Airport on the strength of assumed authority given to it by MOCA (ministry of civil aviation) to permit one airline (GoAir) to shift its entire operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 with effect from October 29,” the IndiGo statement said.

Delhi Airport directed IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd to relocate their operations in “part” and split their operations by shifting flights to and from some sectors, namely Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, to Terminal 2 with effect from 4 January 2018, IndiGo said.

“They have moved court but they have not got a stay. We are engaging all airlines to resolve this issue,” civil aviation secretary R.N. Chaubey said on Tuesday.

Delhi Airport spokesman confirmed the move but declined comments as the matter is sub judice.