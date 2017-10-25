 Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs1,276 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 04 25 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs1,276 crore

Hindustan Unilever’s profit rose to Rs1,276 crore in the second quarter as against Rs1,096 crore in the same quarter a year earlier
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 16% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

Profit rose to Rs1,276 crore ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs1,096 crore a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 04 13 PM IST
Topics: Hindustan Unilever Profit Second Quarter Results Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit 2017

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share