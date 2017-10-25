Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs1,276 crore
Hindustan Unilever’s profit rose to Rs1,276 crore in the second quarter as against Rs1,096 crore in the same quarter a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 16% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.
Profit rose to Rs1,276 crore ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs1,096 crore a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 04 13 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share