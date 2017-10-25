Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs1,276 crore

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 16% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

Profit rose to Rs1,276 crore ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs1,096 crore a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of Rs11.85 on average. Reuters