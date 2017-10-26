United Spirits Q2 results today: 5 things to watch out for

United Spirits’s June quarter profit rose 43.6% to Rs62.9 crore even as revenue fell 0.5% to Rs5,847.7 crore, largely because of the Supreme Court’s decision last year to ban alcohol sales near highways. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: United Spirits Ltd (USL), India’s largest alcoholic beverage firm by volume, will report its September quarter results on Thursday.

USL’s June quarter profit rose 43.6% to Rs62.9 crore even as revenue fell 0.5% to Rs5,847.7 crore, largely because of the Supreme Court’s decision last year to ban alcohol sales near highways. While the management then said the highway ban impact will likely continue in the second and third quarters, the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) will need to be seen too.

Here are five things to watch out for as the Diageo Plc-owned firm gets set to announce its September quarter numbers.

Impact of GST on input costs

While liquor has been kept out of the purview of GST, raw materials, including glass bottles, come under the new tax regime. This has pushed up input costs for alcoholic beverage firms, while not giving them a chance to claim input credit to offset the cost increase. Any commentary from USL quantifying the impact of GST will be closely looked at, said analysts, especially since the firm has not clearly quantified it so far.

Sales growth in the premium segment

USL has been focusing more on the premium end of its portfolio to drive growth. To that effect, it has even franchised out the sales of its lower-end or popular brands in some states. Sales in its prestige and above segment—that consists of premium brands like McDowell’s No.1, Royal Challenge, Antiquity and Signature—fell 8% during the three months to June. But much of that decline was attributed to the Supreme Court’s December decision to ban alcohol sales within 500 metres of state and national highways.

“I really think that going forward premium and super premium products should do better because we are looking at an upswing in the economy, anyway. People are going to go splurge. What is interesting to note is that there’s no clarity on what margin USL earns from the super premium brands that come from the Diageo stable,” an analyst said over phone, on the condition of anonymity.

Impact of ban on sale of liquor on highways

USL has said in the past that the impact from the apex court’s ban on sale of liquor on highways will last until the end of this calendar year, although at a lesser extent than before. Its biggest competitor in India, French liquor firm Pernod Ricard SA, has already said that the disruption from the ban has started to ease. Gradual improvement is expected on this front starting in the October-December quarter, Pernod said in its September quarter sales update on 19 October.

“While we are believers in most of the repair work at UNSP (United Spirits) as well as the broader Indian consumption story, we are skeptical on stock return hereon. Our thesis is premised on three important factors, namely: we see persistent structural hurdles for liquor branding, distribution and pricing power in India, despite broader reforms in the nation’s policy mix. Liquor is a whipping boy for state governments across the political spectrum. GST has added to costs. And, competition is sniping at UNSP’s heels,” analysts at HDFC Securities wrote in a research report on 4 October.

Performance of re-launched brands

The company has identified a slew of power or key brands that it plans to revamp over time, either by repackaging or rebranding them. It has already undertaken repackaging initiatives for key whiskies, including Signature and Royal Challenge. “They have seven-eight more brands getting re-launched so we will look for some indication on the timeline for that,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

Debt reduction plans

Updates from USL on its debt reduction plans will also be keenly watched. The firm has been planning to monetise non-core assets like property. “My sense is debt reduction will be significant in the next two-three years. The property (monetisation) will happen earlier, depending on the market. But it’s a tough business so things will happen gradually, and the return ratio will expand only when growth really comes back,” Edelweiss’s Roy said.