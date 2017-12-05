Fox names Star India chief Uday Shankar as Asia president

The development comes at a time when 21st Century Fox has restarted talks to sell most of the company’s assets, including UK broadcaster Sky, to Walt Disney. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate 21st Century Fox on Tuesday named Uday Shankar, chairman and chief executive of Star India Pvt. Ltd, as president, 21st Century Fox for the Asia region.

The development comes at a time when 21st Century Fox has restarted talks to sell most of the company’s assets, including UK broadcaster Sky, to Walt Disney.

In his new role, Shankar will lead Fox’s video businesses across all of Asia, including Star India and Fox Networks Group, and work closely with the firm’s leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region.

He will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive for Star India, a unit of 21st Century Fox. Star is one of India’s largest media and entertainment companies, with over 60 channels across entertainment and sports in eight languages, and leading digital video platform Hotstar. Star India reaches more than 700 million viewers in India and across the globe every week, the company said.

“Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman, and James Murdoch, chief executive, 21st Century Fox, in a joint statement. “Under Uday’s leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Uday’s expanded leadership at a global level.”

In September, Star India won television, digital, Indian and global media rights to the India Premier League (IPL) for the next five seasons for Rs16,347.50 crore, outbidding rivals including Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook Inc. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Shankar has been leading operations at Star India since October 2007.